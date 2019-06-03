2020 population census trial begins today

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will today, Monday begin the 2020 population and housing census trial in three selected districts across the country.
The districts comprise Dormaa West in the Bono Region, Bunkprugu in the North East Region and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) specifically Ashiedu Keteke, Ledzokuku, Korley Klottey, Ayawaso West and Okaikoi South municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.
The census night which was marked on Sunday, June 2, was the reference point for the information to be collected during the trial census.
The GSS will enumerate all persons living in the area as part of the preparation for the 2020 census.
The Head of Census Publicity, Education and Advocacy Committee, Francis Nyarko Larbi told Citi FM that “midnight was the census night because midnight is the reference point. So this morning, counting will begin in the areas that have been earmarked to have outdoor sleepers. Enumeration which is the counting of people in households and residential areas also take place this morning. So the questions that are going to be asked and responded to are all going to have reference to the midnight.”
The trial census is also in line with the United Nations’ recommendations guiding the conduct of Population and Housing Censuses worldwide.
Consequently, the trial phase has been divided into various stages with each stage testing a specifically different process.
Statistical Service to employ over 60, 000 people
The Ghana Statistical Service says they will need the services of over 60, 000 people to help successfully carry out the 2020 Population and Housing Census.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said the recruitment will be done online to enable the service to have a central database for the staff that will be used for the exercise.
"The recruitment is going to be online because we want to have a central database, we want to do it online, we expect prospective applicant to apply through the internet, we will advertise it in the newspapers and various channels so that people can apply through the central system, we will then do the shortlisting base on people's qualification and experience and send the information to the districts, they are going to work in the districts for example if you have even a PHD and you can't speak the same language as the people you can't help in the data collection."
Population and Housing Census to cost $83m
The Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed that the 2020 National Population and Housing Census will cost 83 million dollars.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said preparations are underway to carry out the trial census ahead of 2020.
"Our budget for the census is about 83 million dollars, the government has given us the go-ahead.........we have covered half of the country, updating of areas that we are going to use for the census, we have also prepared the instruments and we are testing them."
