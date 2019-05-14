First Atlantic Bank : Management resolving redundancy package issues with workers

Management of First Atlantic Bank says they are resolving the redundancy package issues with sacked workers of the bank.
Prime News Ghana's checks indicated that management of the bank is in talks with about 100 workers of First Atlantic Bank who were laid off after the bank completed its merger processes with Energy Bank.
Reports revealed that there was confusion between the bank and the sacked workers, but PrimeNewsGhana's sources with the bank said discussions are underway to amicably solve the redundancy package issues.
Laid-off workers
About 100 workers of First Atlantic Bank have been laid off after the bank completed its merger processes with Energy Bank.
According to Media reports, the merger of the two banks is said to have led to duplication of roles, leading to the redundancy.
Also, a restructuring of the bank’s operations resulted in the closure of some of its branches due to strategic reasons. The processes affected the staff of both banks that were consolidated.
The reports also indicated that the figure of 100 was arrived at following recommendations from an independent consultant.
Even though negotiations are ongoing to determine the exit package for the workers, the affected staff are said to have rejected an initial severance package put on the table by the management of the bank.
