MTN files application for review at Supreme Court over monopoly brouhaha 

MTN has filed an application at the Supreme Court for a review of the ruling by the Accra High Court in their case against the National Communications Authority, NCA.
According to MTN, the step taken was after a careful review of the judgment by the High Court.
On September 1, 2020, the Commercial Division court of the High Court dismissed the company’s application for a judicial review of the declaration by the National Communications Authority (NCA) of MTN Ghana as a significant market player.
MTN Ghana said it respects the decision of the Court, however, in its opinion, the judgement did not address
concerns that the NCA’s decision did not meet the requirements of procedural fairness.
But it acknowledges the duties and powers of the NCA to promote fair competition amongst licensed operators.
But as a good corporate citizen and considering the international investment community it believes the decision by the highest court of the land would provide certainty and veritable precedence on the procedural fairness in this, and future regulatory decisions of the Authority. This will no doubt safeguard the interest of customers, shareholders, investors and the wider industry."
MTN Ghana said it continues to reach out to the regulator and key stakeholders to have the concerns of both sides addressed in a collaborative and amicable manner.
MTN Ghana further assures its cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders of its unflinching commitment to its regulatory obligations and support for the Ghanaian Government’s efforts to enhance growth and competition in all segments of the telecommunications market.
“The company will continue to invest and innovate to realise its belief that every Ghanaian deserves the benefits of modern connected life."