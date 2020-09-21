Reopening of KIA : 10, 061 passengers have arrived so far 

A total of ten thousand and sixty-one, 10, 061 passengers have arrived in the country since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for commercial travels.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo during his 17th Covid-19 address.
The President said 16 out of the 23 airlines that operated prior to the closure of the airport have, again, commenced flights to and from Accra.
"Fellow Ghanaians, in my last address, I announced the reopening of our international airport, Kotoka International Airport, signalling our gradual reintegration with the rest of the world. Sixteen (16) out of the twenty-three (23) airlines that operated in Kotoka prior to its closure have, again, commenced flights to and from Accra."
President Akufo-Addo revealed that as at Saturday, 19th September, a total of ten thousand and sixty-one (10,061) passengers have arrived in the country so far.
"As at yesterday, Saturday, 19th September, a total of ten thousand and sixty-one (10,061) passengers have been tested at Kotoka. In spite of the requirement that all passengers must be in possession of a negative PCR test result upon their arrival in Ghana, a test which should have been conducted not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin, a total of twenty-six (26) positive cases have been recorded from the tests at KIA."
Defending government's decision to charge a US$150 fee for Covid-19 test at the airport which has been criticised by many, President Akufo-Addo said, "Let us pause for a moment and imagine what would have happened if these twenty-six (26) positives had not been detected, and had been allowed to mingle with the population. Even though the cost of one hundred and fifty United States dollars (US$150) per passenger, for the mandatory airport COVID test, has been criticized in certain quarters, the value of the test in its speed, accuracy, and savings for passengers, who no longer have to bear the cost of the 14-day mandatory quarantine in hotels, has been clearly established."
The President also stated that a lot of people, who have experienced at first hand the service being offered at our international airport, have praised the country for the innovation and farsightedness on display at our airport.