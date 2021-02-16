Staff of AirtelTigo won’t be affected in company takeover – Ursula Owusu assures

Minister-designate for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has assured that government will do its best to safeguard the jobs of workers of AirtelTigo once it completes processes to take over the company within the short term.
The Government of Ghana in October last year confirmed reports that it is at an advanced stage in discussions with Bharti Airtel and Tigo for the transfer of AirtelTigo shares to government along with all customers, assets and agreed liabilities.
Speaking at her vetting, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said, although government has not decided on what to do with the company in the long term following the acquisition process, she said, government will do its best to protect the interest of workers.
“Government is in the process of taking over AirtelTigo. The process hasn’t been completed yet, but it is something that we are going to do very quickly, and it is at the request of the operators and shareholders of AirtelTigo who have indicated that they want to exit the Ghanaian market. Government in view of the importance of this sector, the role it plays and the number of jobs that are supported by this entity has decided that in the short term it will take over the assets and liabilities of AirtelTigo”.
“Government is yet to take a decision on what it will do in the long term. Our intention is to maintain it as a going concern and to ensure that we protect the jobs and livelihoods that are dependent on this entity”.