Court issues arrest warrant against Afia Schwarzenegger

The High Court “B”, Tema has convicted the host of the United Showbiz program (Nana Ama McBrown) and panelists Afia Schwarzneggar, Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic for contempt of court upon an application by Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).
They were convicted on Thursday, (December 1, 2022)
A Happy FM report indicates a jail sentence of 10 days had been slapped on Afia Schwar while the other Respondents have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis).
The court has also issued a warrant of arrest for Afia Schwarzenegger.
It will be recalled Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, started an action seeking to commit Afia Schwarzneggar for contempt following her appearance on United Showbiz in July.
Afia Schwarzneggar, while appearing on the UTV programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, stated that she had an affair with Wontumi which was not a one-night stand, but they dated for over 16 months
The claim on UTV came on the back of a lawsuit filed against her by the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman over similar pronouncements by Afia Schwarzneggar on social media. As part of the reliefs for his defamation suit, Wontumi had asked the court to restrain Schwar from talking about him in connection with the supposed love affair. But Schwar did not go by that restraining order during her UTV appearance. Wontumi thus felt she had gone against the court hence the contempt suit.