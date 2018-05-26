Eazzy and Irene Logan tackle Richie's mum

Former Lynx Entertainment signees; Eazzy and Irene Logan, have disputed claims made by mother of Richie Mensah that they could not see eye to eye under the same record label.
This follows a recent interview madam Alberta Mensah; mother of Lynx Entertainment CEO, had with JoyNews’ MzGee, in which she revealed that it was difficult managing songstress Irene Logan and Eazzy when they were with the label.
Madam Alberta also stated that she was heartbroken and cried for two weeks when the ‘Wengeze’ hitmaker left her son’s label.
According to her, she later understood that Eazzy left because she wanted to contest in the Big Brother Africa reality show.
But these revelations did not sit down well with the ‘Kpapkoshito’ crooner who left Lynx in 2012, as she went on social media to register her displeasure.
In a series of tweets she wrote; “Oh wait I get it, they [are] painting me out to be the bad guy? Smh! Silence is Golden.”
“Boo thang @irenelogangh [Irene Logan] apparently we couldn’t stand each other in the same room! But how? And when?” Eazzy quizzed.
Irene Logan replied; “This actually made me mad #thelies ”.
Eazzy further wrote; “I’m totally shocked! Truth stands tall in the end. I stay quiet on certain issues especially ones relating to people I have worked without of respect! In due time, the truth will stand tall.”
“I have let it go, I honestly appreciate all u did for me and you know it. But I don’t appreciate the untrue manner in which lynx paints me to the public and industry as a whole. Please let it stop .with much love Thank You,” she concluded.
Reacting to the Tweets, Richie wrote: “I need to clear the air @Eazzyfirstlady [Eazzy] [and] I have no issues. We are actually still really good friends. Some of the things said in a recent interview were taken out of context. It was a case of bottled up emotions being released. We [have] always been cool n we still are.”
“Glad u replied,” Eazzy responded to Richie.
“Sorry again @Eazzyfirstlady Sorry for the drama caused...love u 4 life,” the Lynx CEO concluded.
