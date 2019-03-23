VIDEO: Coco Treyy gives an epic performance at Wisconsin

Fast-rising Ghanaian songstress, Coco Treyy stunned the crowd at the Konnect Concert at Wisconsin International University College when she performed her hit song 'Fine Boy No Dey Pay'.
Coco Treyy has set tongues wagging after her late Ebony’s kind of performance at a concert at Wisconsin International University College on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Performing her latest banger, The Queen of Queens’ crooner invited a male fan on stage and gave him a lap dance as the crowd cheered on.
Watch her epic performance below;
Who is Coco Treyy
Coco Treyy is an upcoming musician that has only been in the music industry for just a few months. She really a nice person who always smile and like socializing with people.
How she got her name Coco Treyy, her mum used to call her coco and her real name is Tracy Treyy, so she added that to get Coco Treyy.
Coco Trey came to Ghana from Holland to do her boutique business but later switched to do music since she can sing and has a nice voice.
She wanted to do rap music but realize the industry here doesn't really favor female artists who are into rap music.
