Efia Odo serve fans with half naked photos

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Efia Odo who is not shy of flaunting her assets for the public to see has set Instagram ablaze with her half-naked photo showing her waist beads.
In the photos PrimeNewsGhana sighted, Efia Odo with her post and caption urged young ladies to cherish their skin and should stop bleaching.
Efia Odo's provocative dressing and half-naked photos have made her one of the biggest social media sensations in the country.
Check out the photos below:
