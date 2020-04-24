Gospel musician Prophet Seth Frimpong passes on

Reports this morning indicates that Ghanaian Gospel Musician Prophet Seth Frimpong has passed on.
Prophet Frimpong is popularly known as the 'Dancing prophet'.
The man of God who blessed the world with several hit songs passed in the early hours of Friday, April 24, 2020.
His death was confirmed to ZionFelix by people close to him.
Prophet Seth Frimpong died after battling some illness and his demise comes as a shock to many.
Prophet Seth Frimpong is popularly known for hit songs like ‘This is just the beginning’ ‘Nyame Anuonyam’ and many others was missing in the music scene until news broke about him in 2017 that he was bedridden.
He later released a remix of his popular song ‘Adansidie’ which features Bro Sammy and Emelia Brobbey.
He will be a big loss to the gospel music industry as his works were admired by many.