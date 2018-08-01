Having sex before marriage is not fornication - Ben Brako

Veteran Highlife Musician, Ben Brako has revealed that having sex with your partner before marriage can never be fornication.
Ben Brako in an interview with MzGee, host of "Gee Spot" show on JoyPrime disclose that, fornication is where you sleep around with different women all in the name of sex but having a loving sexual relationship with someone you intend to marry is not fornication.
Even though the Bible and Quran speaks against fornication before marriage, the Highlife Legend, Ben Brako disagrees.
