Musician run to Bishop Obinim for help after he appeared in his dream

Daddy Lumber Jr, born Kwame Anokye now known on stage as Anokye Supremo has run to the founder of Gods Way International Church, Bishop Obinim for help after he saw him in his dream concerning his recent court case with Charles Kwadwo Fosu better known as Daddy Lumber.
The singer, Anokye Supremo was captured in a short audio spotted on social media telling Obinim how he appeared in his dream to help his ongoing case with Daddy Lumber.
"My mentor, Daddy Lumber has sued me at the High Court with an allegation that he's not getting gigs as he supposed to get because of me",
"He asked the court to stop me from using his name Daddy Lumber Jr, and I should not use his name for financial gains anymore and also account for all the money I made from performing his songs since the year 2010". He told Obinim.
Anokye Supremo humbly pleaded with Bishop Obinim to help him with the case.