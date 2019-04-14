Video: I have performed more miracles than Jesus Christ - Bishop Obinim

Founder and general overseer of International Godsway church Bishop Obinim says he has performed more miracles than all the prophets mentioned in the Bible including Jesus Christ.
According to Bishop Obinim, the only person who comes close to his achievements in the miracle business is Jesus Christ but even with him, he (Obinim) has done more miracles than him.
Obinim went further to explain that, Jesus did not live long, for that reason did not perform many miracles. He added that Jesus also revealed that in the end, people like him will do more miracle than he did and that is what he has been doing.
Addressing his congregation, Bishop Obinim said: ”Jesus said ‘the Miracles I'm performing, the wonders and the signs; Those who believe in me, you can perform more than that’.
“He worked for about 3 and a half years when he left but we have more time. I Angel Obinim, I have worked for so many years more than that of my father and the miracles, the angelic performances, the wonders and signs that I have performed; they are countless because I have enough time.”
Watch Bishop Obinim' below:
