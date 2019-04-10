Video: Obinim ‘disowns’ junior pastor after accepting gifts from Rev. Obofour

Leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has stated in a video that, he’s no longer working with one of his junior pastors known as Pastor Kingsley Baah aka One Blow after it emerged that he accepted gifts from Rev. Obofour which include a range rover, plot of land and cash.
In the video, Obinim stated clearly that he won't hate his former pastor for accepting the gifts but from now he has handed him over to Rev. Obofour as he’s no longer interested in working with him.
Watching the video, it’s obvious Obinim is in pained as he spoke about how he picked One Blow who was a Mason whom he trained him to be the pastor he is today. He also bragged about how he used his money to organise his wedding for him.
Bishop Obinim earlier shared a recorded phone call conversation he had with One Blow who apologised that he had no idea Rev.Obofour was going to give him those gifts.
READ ALSO:
I wanted to fly and save the people in Kintampo accident but Jesus Christ WhatsApped me to Stop - Angel Obinim
Bishop Obinim is more talented in comedy than DKB - Kwame Bee
Obinim is human not an Angel - Prophet Nigel Gaisie
After Rev.Obofour dashed those gifts to the pastor, there have been mixed reactions, with some questioning why Obinim never got him a car after serving him for all those years.
Well, we guess the poaching doesn’t happen in just the entertainment and business field but also in the church business as well.