I want young ladies to look up to me - Yaa Jackson

Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Jackson, has said that she will want young ladies to see her as their role model as she now measures her public utterances.
The 19-year-old music sensation has in the past made some wild and controversial statements and was heavily criticized.
But according to the ''Tear Rubber'' hitmaker, she wants to become a role model for young ladies, as she focused on doing some quality music for her fans.
''I've been listening to what people say about me. Some are good and others are bad, but I take them all in good faith. I'm a changed person now and I would want to be a good role model for the young ladies out there,'' She told GNA Entertainment.
She added, ''I've been working very hard to do some good music that my fans would enjoy, as well as improving my stagecraft, so they should expect a new Yaa Jackson.''
Yaa Jackson also revealed that she has a big surprise for all fans in the next coming months as she preparing a banger with an unnamed top Ghanaian music act.
Yaa Jackson recently released a single titled ''Ehwe Papa'' and has been making waves over the past few days as she continues to make strides in her very early music career with back to back hits.
GNA