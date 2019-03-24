VIDEO: Yaa Jackson twerks to Fameye's new song 'Nothing I Get'

Kumasi-based teenage singer Yaa Jackson has shown off her incredible behind as she twerks to OGB music prolific rapper/singer, Fameye's new song "Nothing I Get".
Yaa Jackson in a video was wearing high-waist leggings in the video that showed her in action when PrimeNewsGhana stumbled upon it, and her fans can’t get over how incredible she looks.
The video definitely reflects her confidence and her support for Fameye, who just released the 'Nothing I Get' track.
Yaa Jackson is known for her shocking, revealing videos and her latest twerking one was no exception. Whether she’s speaking her mind with a speech or just letting loose around the house, she always knows how to get attention in the best way.
Watch her latest twerking video below;
Also Read: Former manager threatens to sue Yaa Jackson over breach of contract