I’m living a decent life to please my late mother - Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has revealed that she is living the best of a decent lifestyle to make her late mother and the people around her proud.
The actress who has been scandal free since she came to the movie scene says her late mother taught her moral lessons in life and that has ordered her steps.
She mentioned that she neither smokes nor drink adding that she has never generated interest in clubbing.
She said “I can handle fame and I have been handling it since my career began as a child so there is no way I will do something that will bring shame to the people around me. I don’t drink nor smoke, I am not someone who likes to go clubbing and all that" she made this clear in an interview.
“The people I work with run my life and my late mom taught me a lot of things about life.
“If not for anything at all, for the love I have for my late mother, I need to live right so that I can make her proud.”
