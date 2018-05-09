I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Mzvee confesses

Ghanaian female musician Mzvee has revealed that she once proposed to a guy she had a crush on but got turned down because the guy was already dating someone.
Sensational dancehall/Afropop artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known in music circles as MzVee revealed to Nana Romeo on Accra FM during a discussion that “I once proposed to a guy in school, but he was truthful that he was already dating.”
Throwing more light on her relationship the ‘come and see my mother’ hit maker disclosed, “I have never dated any man since I entered the music scene and I’m not dating now, because I do not get time for that,”.
Answering a question about if she desires to have a man, she indicated, “if it happens fine, bring your CV’s but I want a hard working, responsible and a God fearing person as well,”.
Some time ago, there were rumours that she was in a relationship with Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, the record label that manages her.
Though MzVee has, on many occasions, debunked this and other such rumours, never has she really opened up about her love life this way.
Mzvee who is currently promoting her new single ‘ l don’t know’ also said, “If I had not been into music, I don’t know what I would have been doing by now “
