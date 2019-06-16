Kuami Eugene set to release his 1st ever collabo with KiDi

Lynx Entertainment labelmates Kuami Eugene and KiDi are set to release a masterpiece together on June 19.
Rockstar Kuami Eugene and GurlDem Sugar KiDi have never had a song together and finally, they are doing so. The song is titled “Ohemaa” and it will be released on Wednesday, 19th June 2019.
The "No More" crooner took to his Instagram page to announce to his fans and followers that his first ever collaboration with KiDi drops on, June 19.
Kuami Eugene posted with the caption;
It’s Finally Here!!!!!!!!
OHEMAA ft @KiDiMusic Drops This Wednesday!!!!!! #RockStar💫
Prime News Ghana also has it that the two have done a lot of songs together and there are plans in the pipeline for them to release a joint album soon and it seems ”Ohemaa” is going to kick off the journey for their joint album.
