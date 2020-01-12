My friend's death is taking its toll on me, I need your prayers - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Ghanaians

Maverick and controversial TV and radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger says she is very sick and has asked Ghanaians to remember her in prayers.
She confirmed that she has been very sick recently and was hospitalised yesterday.
Afia is currently in need of serious prayer and she has made the appeal to Ghanaians to say a prayer for her whenever they go on their knees.
According to her, she can’t eat, sleep and she cries in her dreams.
‘I am very sick, I can’t sleep, can’t eat, I cry in my dreams and wake to a wet pillow since Tuesday night n as at now very depressed.
My friend’s death is taking its toll on me…. I was hospitalized again this morning. Pray for me fam…I am broken‘. She wrote.