Northern Region’s Teiya wins 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Northern Region representative Teiya Ayisha Dahamani has won the crown, cash and car of 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition. She was followed closely by Aiko from Oti Region, who took second place, with Central Region’s Asiedua coming in third place.
Teiya took home Ghc10,000 cash, one year’s supply of GTP fabric, Ghc20,000 medical insurance and spa treatment, a new techno phone, all-expense paid international trip and hampers from sponsors.
Aiko Adade coming in at second place for the Oti region received a Ghc8,000 cash prize, six months’ supply of GTP fabric, Ghc15,000 worth of medical insurance and spa treatment, all-expense paid trip and souvenirs from Airtel-Tigo.
Third place went to Central Region’s Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin who took home Ghc6,000 cash, three months’ supply of GTP fabric, Airtel-Tigo data and hampers from sponsors.
Eastern Region’s Amoai took fourth place with a Ghc5,000 cash prize, one month’s supply of fabrics from GTP, and one month’s supply of data on Airtel-Tigo mifi and hampers from sponsors.
Xornam from the Volta Region came in fifth place taking home 3,000 cash price and hampers from sponsors.
Source: 3news