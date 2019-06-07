Photo + Video : Shatta Wale enstooled 'Dancehall Naa' in Tamale

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr has been enstooled as “Dancehall Naa” by his eminence the Chief of Tamale.
This comes after Shatta Wale paid a courtesy call on the chiefs in the community where he will be hosting his “Storm Reigns” concert.
Showing appreciation for the traditional gesture he has received, The 'Ayoo' hitmaker took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself wearing a smock and sitting among the Kingsmen, from the ceremony and added a message.
He wrote “Thanks to his eminence the Chief and elders of the palace in Tamale, the people and youth of Tamale for the honour bestowed upon me. I know your prayers and love will fortify this union and open doors for the youth and people in Tamale and the rest of northern people. I am humbled.”
Shatta Wale now joins the likes of Samini, Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy who have been enstooled as Chiefs by some communities in Ghana.
See Shatta Wale's video below.
READ ALSO:
- #ShattaStone : Our unity can't grow without the fans
- #ShattaStone : Kelvyn Boy snubs Wendy Shay at presser (Video)