ShattaStone : Kelvyn Boy snubs Wendy Shay at presser (Video)

It seems the peace and unity presser between dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy didn't go down well as Burniton Music Group artiste, Kelvyn Boy snubs Rufftown Records artiste, Wendy Shay.
After both dancehall artistes ended their unity presser at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, the moderator of the presser, Nana Aba Anamoah called on both artistes to exchange pleasantries.
But to the surprise of the media, the reaction from Kelvynboy when he met Wendy Shay has been the talk of the town as to what is really going on between both artistes.
As heads of the two camps lined up to exchange pleasantries, Kelvynboy, mounted the stage to greet Bullet, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy (his boss) but he surprisingly snubbed Wendy Shay who was standing right next to Shatta Wale.
Afro beats singer Kelvyn Boy refused to hug Wendy Shay. Reasons, why Kelvyn Boy refused to hug Wendy Shay, is unknown but it is believed that both artistes have an explanation to make to the media and the general public.
Watch the video below: