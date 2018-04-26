These photos of Maame Serwaa will give you hope for life

These photos of Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, will give you the hope that one day, you can make it in life.
Real named Clara Maame Serwaa Amoateng Benson,but popularly known as Maame Serwaa in the movie industry, the child star actress who has been acting for a while now has made some revelations her fans didn’t know about her.
So far, she has featured in movies such as 'School Girl, Me Ba, Sekina, Tumi, Ntaafo) Tumi , Otan Ne Bayie and several other movies.
She is well known to be playing “mpaninsem” or “witchery” roles and due to that people seems she is that old but is only 17 years going to 18.
We know she misses her late mother but she has also shared a beautiful photo of herself to show her strength and faith to carry on after the demise of her mother.
Having been nominated and won several awards , PrimeNewsGhana.com today takes you through 10 unseen photos from the Kumawood Child actress:
