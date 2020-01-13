Video: Qwaachi reveals how much Shatta Wale and Medikal charged him for a feature

Highlife musician Qwaachi says he wanted to feature dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal on his 'Fre No' song but the amount both charged was too much.
The musician says Shatta Wale wanted something close to Gh80,000 and Medikal charging Gh28,000.
In an interview with ZionFelix, he said this amount put him off and he had to now feature Fameye and Kofi Mole.
"We wanted a heavyweight on my song, I contacted Shatta Wale's camp and they wanted around Gh80,000 and Medikal too wanted $5000 which is equivalent to Gh28,000".
"I had to change some elements in the song and then I settled on Kofi Mole and Fameye," he said.
He also added that he had a tough time getting Fameye and Kofi Mole to record the song with him.
Below is the video for 'Fre no'