VIDEO: Lady Prempeh reveals why she collaborates with secular artistes

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Lady Prempeh has revealed her main motive behind her collaborations with secular artistes in the industry.
Speaking to Sammy Flex on 'Showbiz Agenda', Lady Prempeh disclosed that there are people who pay more attention to other genres than the gospel music so she collaborates with secular acts to get their fans to listen to gospel music.
According to her, in other to win or preach to more people she has to win and get the people they easily listen to on board to get her message delivered.
"Ghanaians and most people across the world don't listen to gospel music and its a big worry to me since that's what I do so I need to get those people they easily listen to on board", she said.
Until she featured the then Lynx signed artistes, collaborations among gospel and secular artistes were very rare.
Lady Prempeh released her latest song dubbed 'Mefre Yesu' with the Rockstar Kuami Eugene on June 22.
Background
Lady Prempeh made a triumphant entry into the local gospel music arena in 2004 with her eight-track punchy, award-winning debut album, Onyame Ne Mekamafo (God is my Advocate).
She made a comeback with her 'Odo Yi Wohe' track in 2010 where she featured Asem and Richie of lynx entertainment.
She followed it four years later with another popular one, Eho Ye (The ‘place’ is good) and then in 2011, she dropped Na Ataban (His Wings).
Born Esther Abena Nyarkoa Prempeh, Lady Prempeh who got married in August this year is the third of six siblings and is the only female child of her parents, Mr. Paul Prempeh and Madam Cecilia Antwi.