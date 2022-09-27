We don’t mourn musicians like Nana Ampadu; we celebrate them - Alban Bagbin

The family of the late highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of his final funeral arrangements.
Addressing the delegation in Parliament, the Speaker said, “We don’t mourn musicians like Nana Ampadu; but rather, we celebrate them.”
Nana Ampadu performing on stage
The Speaker believes the late musician, who was the leader and founder of the African Brothers International Band, had contributed greatly to the development of Ghana’s music industry.
He eulogised the veteran singer for his story telling artistry and dancing techniques which, he believes had contributed greatly to the development of Ghana’s music industry.
The Great artist who passed on at the age 76 was a talented Ghanaian composer, guitarist, and highlife artist known for his brilliant storytelling skills through highlife music.
Born at Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region, Kwame Ampadu formed the famous African Brothers band in 1963.
He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie. In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or ‘Singer-in-Chief’.
He produced over eight hundred master craft songs including Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Obra, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, and a host of others.