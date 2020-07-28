Wendy Shay and Kelvynboy end 'beef' as they are set to release a song

After a year, the feud between singer Wendy Shay and afrobeat sensation Kelvynboy has ended with the two working on a project together.
The two had a beef after Kelvynboy “snubbed” Wendy Shay during the peace conference between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Although Kelvynboy claimed the act was not intentional, it didn’t stop the tension that exploded between them the following months. From throwing shades at each other on social media and radio interviews.
However, it seems the two have smoked the peace pipe and are even working on a new project judging from photos shared on their Instagram profiles.
In the photos the two are seen to be on the set of a video shoot which has got fans eager to know what they both are coming out with.
See the photos below;
