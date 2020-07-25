Photos/Video: Peace FM’s Nana Agyei Sikapa finally laid to rest

The final funeral rites of late Peace FM presenter Nana Agyei Sikapa was held today July 25, 2020, at Achimota Mile 7 in Accra.
Family members, friends, and sympathizers as well as management and staff of the Despite Media Group, gathered at the Achimota Mile 7 Presbyterian School park to observe the final funeral rites of the late broadcaster.
The renowned broadcaster who was known in private life as Daniel Adjei Peprah, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after battling ill health for about two years.
Personalities like NPP’s Sammy Awuku, musician Diana Asamoah were all at the funeral grounds.