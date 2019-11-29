2019 Harmattan season begins today 

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced that this year's harmattan season will begin today, November 29, 2019.
A statement from the Ghana Meteorological Agency said the Upper East and Upper West regions will today experience harmattan weather conditions.
According to the statement, the atmosphere is expected to be very dry and hazy with hot afternoons and relatively cool nighttime temperatures.
Visibility will also be affected slightly due to the suspension of dust particles in the air.
The statement added that for the first week in December, few areas of the coastal sector and its immediate north will still experience isolated cases of thundering and showers and thereafter dry and slightly hazy conditions will set in.
The statement further advised Ghanaians to avoid naked fires especially farmers, hunters, palm wine tappers, smokers, chop bars and operators.