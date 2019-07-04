2019 NSMQ : Presec kicks out Pojoss, St Johns to qualify for Semis

The Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Presec Legon, has kicked out Pope Johns SHS, and St Johns SHS from the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Science and Maths quiz.
The 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz which entered into its quarterfinal final stage began today, Thursday, July, 4.
In the first round of the quarterfinals, Pope John answered most of the questions and had an impressive result. During the contest, Presec Legon dominated the last part of the round.
During round 2, which was the speed race of the contest Presec and Pojoss battled for supremacy and Presec dominated with 35pts, Pojoss 27pts and St. John’s SHS, 8pts.
Another round of the contest which was the problem of the day saw Pojoss leading with 9pts, Presec 7pts and St. John’s School, 4pts.
Round 4 is where the masters of the game were proven. In this round, Presec conquered the contest with 68pts, Pojoss, 47pts and St. John’s School, 22pts.
Pojoss disappointment in the final round of the contest
The quarterfinal final stage will end on Saturday, July 6 with the semis scheduled to start on Monday, July 8. The final of the competition is slated from Thursday, July 11, 2019.