2019NSMQ : Augusco sends Mfantsipim packing, qualifies to quarterfinals

St Augustine's College has sent it city rivals Mfantsipim SHS packing in the "final before the final'' contest of the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz and qualified to the quarterfinals.
The last one-eight stage contest for July 2 2019's National Science and Maths quiz featured St Augustine's College, Mfantsipim SHS and Swedru SHS. St Augustine's College kicked its city rival Mfantsipim SHS and Swedru SHS out of the contest on Tuesday evening.
All contestants were on their toes as they tried to answer every question right at the first round of the contest. Augusco took charge of the round and their questions.
Mfantsipim and Swedru fans cheered and supported their school wholeheartedly whether their answers were right or wrong.
At the end of round 2, St. Augustine's College still led with 36pts; Mfantsipim School, 13pts and Swedru SHS: 5pts.
In round 4, still leading the contest, Augusco scored 52pts, Mfantsipim School, 31pts and Swedru SHS 10pts.
At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim SHS unlucky this time was dismissed by Augusco with 52pts and made headway to the quarterfinals, Mfantsipim School scored 31pts and Swedru SHS: 10pts
Throughout the contest, points made by Augusco were impressive.
