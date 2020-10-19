2020 elections: Twelve aspirants qualify, five disqualified from presidential race

Customs duties in Africa to reduce next year Customs duties on trading within Africa will be reduced from next year onwards…

Judicial Service denies transfer of Justice Wuntah Wuni to Ho The Judicial Service has denied reports that Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the…

Sulley Muntari close to joining Maritzburg United Maritzburg United are closing in on the signing former AC Milan midfielder…

The time bomb at the top of the world It is hard to imagine more devastating effects of climate change than the fires…

South Africa's health minister tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa's health minister says that he and his wife have tested positive…

Micheal Agbekpornu, 3 others sign new Dreams FC contracts Four players of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have extended their…