2020 elections: Twelve aspirants qualify, five disqualified from presidential race

Twelve presidential candidates have been given the approval to contest the 2020 general elections.
This was made known by the EC boss Jean Mensa today in Accra.
Five of the 17 candidates who submitted their nomination forms have been disqualified.
The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).
Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through:
Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP
Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP
John Dramani Mahama – NDC
Akua Donkor – GFP
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP
Hassan Ayariga – APC
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP
Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP
Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG
David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC