2020 WASSCE Science questions circulating on social media 'fake' - WAEC

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC says 2020 WASSCE Science questions circulating on social media is 'fake'.
According to WAEC, its attention has been drawn to the “circulation of several fake versions of the Integrated Science 1 & 2 Papers to be administered on 3rd August, 2020 on social media platforms.”
“The Council wishes to allay the fears of all stakeholders especially candidates about the alleged leakage of the Papers."
It said a "scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council,” a statement signed and issued on Saturday night [August 1, 2020] by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said.
It said the Council was very vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID and the National Security about the threats posed by "these groups."
“The Council assures all its stakeholders that it has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Council urged all candidates “to stay focused, continue with their preparation for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to keep safe during the period.”
While appreciating the interest shown in this year’s WASSCE for school candidates, the Council wishes to caution all stakeholders to be circumspect in putting out information on the examinations, it added.