Check out the 2020 WASSCE timetable 

The West African Examination Council, WAEC has released the timetable for this year's WASSCE.
The examination will start on the 20th of July and end on 5th September, 2020.
The final year students are currently on campus preparing for the exit exams. But there are calls for the schools to be closed to stem the spread of the virus.
Six students of the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for the virus, but the GES said they will go ahead with the exams this year.
GES said they have not received any directive to hold on with preparations for the exit exams.
READ ALSO : Covid-19: Ghana will go ahead with this year's WASSCE - GES
Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES said, “We’re going ahead with the WASSCE, we’ve not received any directive to hold on. We are going to conduct the exams and WAEC is preparing for that.”
Commenting on how often they are in touch with the school authorities, she said “of course, we get reports from our heads, and currently, I can confirm the ones at Mfantsipim and Konongo Senior High School but we are not aware of Odogorno. It came out yesterday but it’s not true and so we receive such reports from the schools.”