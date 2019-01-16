3rd edition of recycling competition launched for basic schools

In collaboration with Environment360, the Mohinani Group has launched the third edition of an annual recycling competition which aims to complement the Ministry of Sanitation’s Clean Ghana Campaign.
The competition which began on January 15 is reserved for 46 basic schools. Themed; ‘Play Your Part, Recycle’, it aims to change the attitude of Ghanaians towards recycling and waste management.
The schools will compete to determine which school can manage their waste and collect the most recyclable materials.
"The Best Primary and Junior High School to manage and collect the most recyclable waste will receive a token of GHS 2,500 each from the Mohinani Group for their contribution and effort in helping promote a clean, healthy and Green environment," the Mohinani Group said in a statement.
"The pupils and class to gather and collect the most recyclable material during the competition will also be entitled to a treat in appreciation their sense of oneness and drive to go green".
Mr Ashok Mohinani, the Executive Director of Mohinani Group said.“We are excited to lead the future by inspiring the youth and students towards Proper Waste Management and Recycling. We aim to establish a multiplier effect on the community, environment and economy through Proper Waste Management and Recycling.”
On her part, Environment360’s Executive Director, Cordie Aziz, said her outfit was excited to host the Mohinani Group in implementing its largest recycling competition ever.
“Traditionally, when we do the competition we have around twenty (20) schools. This is the first time that we have had 46. We estimate that around 13,000 children in both Accra and Tema will take part in this competition. We are looking forward to the continued support of the Ghana Education Service both in both Accra and Kumasi to make this a successful event,” Mr Aziz said.
She added that prizes will be awarded to the winning schools on May 10, 2019.
The Greater Accra Metro Education Directorate also welcomed the initiative by Mohinani in addressing waste collection and management, especially in schools.
“We pray for the sustainability of the initiative in helping curb littering on school compounds and the community,” the Metro SHEP Coordinator, Mr Divine Bobie stressed.