6 confirmed dead in Wa-Nadowli highway accident

Six persons have been confirmed dead with several others in critical condition in a gory accident on the Wa-Nadowli Highway.
The accident occurred Monday evening when a DAF truck with registration number GT-776 C moving in a police escort attempted to escape a pothole at Serekpere but skidded off the road and somersaulted several times.
It has been confirmed by the Nadowli District hospital that the six persons who died was as a result of severe internal bleeding when they were moved to the hospital for treatment.
The DAF truck was occupied by market women and men including their bags of maize and was heading from the Babile market to the Regional capital Wa.
Nsawam-Adoagyiri accident
In a related development, five people were confirmed dead in a gory accident on the Nsawam - Adoagyiri highway the day before the latest accident, Sunday, August 25 2019.
The accident which claimed the lives of 5 persons involved four cars . An eyewitness recounted that one of the vehicles had a burst front tyre and veered off its lane, crashing into other vehicles.
Credit: Starr FM
