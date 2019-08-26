5 perish in gory accident at Nsawam

A gory accident on the Nsawam-Accra highway has claimed the lives of some five persons.
The accident which involved four cars occurred on Sunday, August 25,2019, the police confirmed.
According to eyewitnesses, one of the vehicles had a burst front tyre and veered off its lane, crashing into other vehicles.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service spent hours disengaging trapped bodies in the mangled cars before conveying them to the Nsawam Government Hospital.
Families are yet to identify the bodies.
Road accidents have been rampant in Ghana for some years now and the National Road Safety Commission have put measures in place to curb the situation.
Earlier this month a personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces perished as a military armoured car was involved in an accident at Zebilla in the Upper East Region.
Eyewitnesses said that the armoured vehicle, which was speeding, hit a pothole and somersaulted three times amidst firing of gunshots before it landed on its side behind the Zebilla Senior High Technical School.
Thick clouds of dust filled the air momentarily as the vehicle crashed on the feeder road.
The officers involved in the accident were said to be among other military personnel stationed at Zebilla to protect the country in the area where some Burkinabe’s displaced by chieftaincy dispute in Zoaga, are currently seeking refuge.
