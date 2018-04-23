998 Presidential Staff: Mustapha Hamid justifies number

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid has justified the list of 998 Presidential staffers working under the Akufo-Addo government amidst negative public reaction.
According to him, the recruitment of the over 900 staffers was necessitated by the establishment of several development authorities and the creation of additional government agencies.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, the Information Minister noted that the Akufo-Addo government is operating within a budget more than half less of what the previous government with 768 staffers had.
He said, "our list, for example, is a little above the President Mahama list. But if you look at the budget for office machinery under President Mahama, it is way above our budget…For 2017 they had about ¢3 billion but we came in 2017 with about ¢1.5 billion”.
Mustapha Hamid further stated that President Akufo-Addo is committed to protecting the national purse despite the huge number, and argued that, “it is possible for two people presiding over a nation to squander its resources as opposed to perhaps a hundred people who are more prudent and more committed to the saving of the national purse”.
Meanwhile, Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul recently revealed that the NPP government met 678 presidential staffers in the Jubilee house which was Flagstaff House then.
According to the Minister, the Office of the President was already flooded with a lot of presidential staffers way before President Akufo-Addo began his rule.
President Akufo-Addo on Friday 20, April 2018 revealed that a total of 998 people work at the seat of government, the Jubilee House in Accra.