We inherited 678 presidential staffers from NDC – Minister

Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul says the incumbent NPP government met 678 presidential staffers in the Jubilee house which was Flagstaff House then.
According to the Minister, the Office of the President was already flooded with a lot of presidential staffers way before the President Akufo-Addo began his rule.
President Akufo-Addo on Friday 20, April 2018 revealed that a total of 998 people works at the seat of government, the Jubilee House in Accra.
He made the revelation in a list he presented to Parliament in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.
The breakdown was given as nine ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 other/junior appointees and 706 employees of public/civil service staff.
Speaking on Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile, Dominic Nitiwul who sought to justify government’s position explained that, only 292 people have been appointed by the government.
“…and out of these only 27 of them are presidential staffers,” he said.
The Minister added that Presidential staffers are working from different locations only that they are under the ‘Office of the President’.