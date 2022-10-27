A bag of sachet water to sell at GH¢10 from Monday

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced another upward increment in the prices of sachet and bottled water.
According to the Association, effective Monday, October 31, a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, is to be sold at GH¢10 maximum from the retail trucks.
The price of iced sachet water will be retailed at GH¢0.60p, while the 500ml bottled water will be retailed at GH¢2.50. Iced bottled water of 750ml or medium size, will from Monday be sold at GH¢3.50p.
And the 1.5L or large bottled water is to be retailed at GH¢5.
NASPAWAP in the statement issued on Thursday, October 27 attributed the adjustment of prices to the fuel price hikes and the cedi depreciation.