Dagombaline: Violence resurfaces , 18 persons arrested by police

Some 18 persons have been arrested by the police following a resurface of violence between two factions at Dagombaline in the Ashanti Region.
Reports indicated that persons involved in the latest clashes were seen firing gunshots while others held machetes.
A reinforcement team of police and military officers have been dispatched to the area as structures have been set ablaze by the feuding factions.
Some victims of the violence have sustained machete wounds and are currently in the hospital for medical care.
Earlier, it was indicated by the MCE of the area that calm had returned to the area after seven people were injured in the initial clashes.
Residents in the area have fled their homes over fears of losing their lives.
Background
A violent clash over a disputed parcel of land at Dagombaline in the Ashanti Region left seven persons with severe machete wounds and two buildings as well as a makeshift structure burnt down.
The attack was triggered by an attempt by one of the two factions to pull down properties on the disputed land belonging to the other faction. That was fiercely resisted leading to the pelting of stones and what could be described as a free for all fight among the feuding factions.
A police team came in to restore calm was caught in the cross-fire as the officers received their fair share of the stone pelting.
Immediately after the police left the scene, the two buildings and the makeshift structure serving as a house were set ablaze, destroying properties estimated to cost thousands of cedis.
The seven persons who suffered machete wounds to the head, hand and other parts of their bodies were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.
Also, the police are yet to return to the area after the burning down of the structures.
Some of the residents, who feared for their lives, have fled the area as tension is said to be heightening.