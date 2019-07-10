A/R : Dagombaline calm after violet clash over piece of land - MCE

Calm has been restored to the Dagombaline, a suburb of Kumasi after the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly convened a meeting with leaders of the two factions which clashed over a piece of land.
The violent clash left seven persons with severe machete wounds and two buildings as well as a makeshift structure burnt down.
The attack was triggered by an attempt by one of the two factions to pull down properties on the disputed land belonging to the other faction.
A police team which came in to restore calm was caught in the cross-fire as the officers received their fair share of the stone pelting.
Immediately after the police left the scene, the two buildings and the makeshift structure serving as a house were set ablaze, destroying properties estimated to cost thousands of cedis.
The seven persons who suffered machete wounds to the head, hand and other parts of their bodies were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.
Reports indicated that some residents also fled the area which is under the Asokore Mampong municipality for fear of reprisals.
Speaking to Starr FM, the MCE of Asokore Mampong Alhaji Alidu Seidu said: ''We needed to beef up security at the scene on the basis of that, we deployed police and military to restore peace at the place. The place is relatively calm and we trying to solve the differences between both factions ''.
