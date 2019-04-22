Accra flood:Family of deceased military couple calls on gov't to support son

The family of the military couple who died in last week's flood in Accra is calling on the government to assist in taking care of the 12-year-old son the deceased couple left behind.
According to the brother of the deceased military woman W.O II Sarah Kuadzi in an interview on Joy News “they can give out a scholarship or if it is a fund that we can all contribute to that will be very helpful,” Kingsley Kuadzi noted.
The bodies of S/Sgt Arthur Jabez, 45 and his wife WO II Sarah Kuadzi, 40, were among the seven retrieved from flood waters by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), after heavy rains on April 14.
The deceased couple were travelling in a military pick up from a funeral in Tema when their vehicle got caught in the flood waters at a suburb along the motorway known as Adjei-Kojo.
Bill Clinton Nana Arthur, who is currently in Junior High School is the son of the deceased military couple who was left behind as a result of the flood which lead to the death of his parents.
Bill Clinton Nana Arthur, speaking to Joy News said, losing his parents had been tough but his uncles and aunties have been with him through it all and pledged to take care of him.
Speaking on, Joy News, Kingsley Kuadzi said although the family is grateful the government has committed to allowing the boy to stay in the home of his parents till he completes JHS, they also need financial assistance to see him through his education.
Kingsley Kuadzi added: “As taxpayers, we pay our tax for the government to fix our roads and drain. So, if that has not been achieved and this happens to our beloved sister and brother-in-law, all we can ask from government is to help the 12-year-old to get to where his parents wanted him to be,” he stated.