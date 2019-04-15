Accra: Military couple dies in Sunday's floods

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have retrieved four bodies two of which are a husband and wife military officers who drowned in Sunday's heavy downpour in Accra.
The bodies were retrieved in the gutters along the Tema-Accra motorway.
S/Sgt Arthur Jabez, 45 and his wife WO Sarah Kuadzi, 40 were travelling in a military pick up from a funeral in Tema when their vehicle got caught in the flood waters at a suburb along the motorway known as Adjei-Kojo.
The incident occurred at the centre of the motorway where a gaping hole expanse into a culvert that transfers water from the northern parts of the Tema to its south-western part.
This resulted in the vehicle skidding off the road causing the pickup to plunge into the flowing flood waters below.
According to eyewitnesses, there were four adults – the couple and two others including a baby - in the cabin of the pickup. The bucket of the pick-up also had passengers.
Passengers in the bucket of the vehicle were, however, able to swim to safety.
Although all four adults have been found, the body of the baby has yet to be recovered.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued an earlier alert over the rains indicating that “a rainstorm at the southern portions of Togo is forecast to affect places in the southern half of the country.”
The rainstorm according to the Agency affected areas such as Kpetoe, Akatsi, Ho, Kpandu and its environs in the Volta Region.
In the Eastern Region, areas such as Koforidua, Begoro and Nkawkaw were also affected.
Dodowa, Amasama, Afienya and many areas in Accra also experienced the downpour.
Last week, a similar incident left five people dead in Accra.
