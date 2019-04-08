Accra flood:Gov't not prioritizing safety of Ghanaians -Bureau of Public Safety

The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety Nana Yaw Akwada says government and city authorities are not prioritizing the safety of Ghanaians.
His comment comes on the back of Sunday's downpour that flooded most parts of the country with reports of multiple casualties.The Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO stated that 5 people lost their lives as a result of the flood.
Speaking on Starr News, the Executive Director of Bureau of Public Safety Nana Yaw Akwada in reaction to the incident said the safety of Ghanaians are not being prioritized by city authorities
''Am talking about waterworks, the AMA and NADMO, they are not putting the safety of citizens at the call of what they are doing.If you want to judge the state or the government by their commitment in making sure that people are safe, visit the site of June 3 disaster site and check the chaos at the site. Also, it is a waste of time spending money on dredging when people are littering every year''.
The AMA boss Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah in reacting to the criticism said:
'' The concern about the safety is the call of our management decision and action in management's decision that we take in the city.It is erroneous to come to a conclusion that we have not put the safety of our citizens at the heart of our decisions that we take. Indeed, flooding occurs in many parts of the world.As a result of climate change worst things are happening when it comes to weather, the rains are falling heavily at very short periods.
''You cannot separate waste management to flooding in Accra. It clearly points to the fact that dealing with waste management boils down to flooding issues in Accra.We provided land and support to the Zoomlion that has constructed a recycling and compost plant to treat 400tons of waste in Accra. For me, we are dealing with the fundamentals,''he added.
READ ALSO:
Accra: 5 confirmed dead after flooding -NADMO
VIDEOS + PHOTOS: Parts of Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kaneshie floods after Sunday's rains
Meanwhile,a study by GIZ Ghana, an international organization and Allianz Climate Solutions GmbH (ACS) has identified flooding as the main climate risk impact affecting three aseembly areas in the Greater Accra Region and causing havoc to the people.
These are the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Ga East Municipal Assembly and the Ga West Municipal Assembly. The Odaw drain at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle was also identified as the main point for all the flood waters within the Region, and the need to keep it desilted at all times since rainfall patterns have become unpredictable.