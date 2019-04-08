Prime News in Ghana

VIDEOS + PHOTOS: Parts of Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kaneshie floods after Sunday's rains

By Mutala Yakubu
Some parts of Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kaneshie got flooded after a downpour on Sunday evening.



Some places including the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, Avenor among others were all flooded.

Running water spilled from chocked drains unto the roads at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and left pedestrians with no choice but to walk through the water which was around the knee level.

A young man believed to be in his 30s was found dead at Awudome in Accra after Sunday evening’s downpour.

 

