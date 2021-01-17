Accra: Police officer, 3 others arrested over fake gold

Ghana Premier League Matchday 9 officials announced The match officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season…

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni wins re-election Uganda's longtime leader Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected for a sixth term,…

24 players called for Black Satellites camping Twenty-four players have been invited to the Black Satellites, to begin…

Crime protected by law I have been struggling for a word for the events in Parliament on January 6 and…