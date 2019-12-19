Akropong School for the Blind sets up Committee to investigate sexual assault

The Ghana Blind Union, GBU says a Committee has set up to investigate the allegations of sexual assault at the Akropong School for the blind.
According to the Union, the committee will probe into the sexual allegations levelled against the School Chaplain.
Speaking to Starr FM, Executive Director of the Union Dr Obeng Asamoah indicated that his outfit will closely monitor the outcome of the investigations
''What I understand is that the school has set up a special Committee to deal with the matter. This Committee is made up of members of the PTA, staff and a few other people. They are going to look at the matter and find out whether the issue of a teacher having sexual intercourse with the student is true. If it is then appropriate sanctions will be applied. We at the Ghana Blind Union will be very interested in the outcome. We will also make our own investigation and we insist justice and the right thing is done. We will see appropriate measures are taken''.
However, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA has charged the Police Service to seriously pursue the matter and arrive at a logical conclusion Ccallig for the swift prosecution of the perpetrator of the act.
FIDA also urged parents of the victim to sue the management of the school over the incident.
Chaplain caught raping blind student in classroom
A chaplain at Akropong School for the blind has been accused of raping a blind female student in a classroom.
This has caused a bit of tension between students and authorities as they have accused the authorities of trying to cover up the incident which occurred on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Leader of the concerned students indicated that they have the whole incident captured on video.
He further noted the female student told them she was forced into the act by the chaplain. The students who claim the chaplain is in the habit of abusing females students have vowed to take action if the authorities do not allow the matter to be reported to the police.
