Akufo-Addo begins a 7-day tour of the three Northern Regions

By Clement Edward Kumsah
President Akufo-Addo, will from today Thursday, July 19, 2018, to Wednesday, July 25 2018, embark on a 7-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

This tour comes on the heels of the President’s recent 3-day tour of the Volta Region, having visited earlier in the year, the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions.

The week-long tour will see President Akufo-Addo visit the Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Navrongo Central, Builsa North, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu Gambaga, Walewale, Tamale Central, Karaga, Savelugu, Tolon, Yapei Kusawgu, Damongo, Wa Central, Daffiama/Buise/Issa, and Jirapa constituencies.

Beginning from the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo, will, in the two-day tour, inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo, in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road; cut the sod for the construction of a new district police headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.

Whilst in the Northern Region, from Saturday,  July 21 2018, to Monday, July 23 2018, President Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspect ongoing works in the construction of a warehouse there as well.

The President will also commission the Motor king assembly plant at Lamashegu, cut the sod for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at Yapei/Kusawgu, and will interact with Chiefs and traditional rulers in Damongo, Buknkrugu, and Nalerigu/Gambaga.

In the Upper West Region,  President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the new Upper West Regional House of Chiefs building; commission the new library/Amatrol laboratory complex of the Wa polytechnic; inspect ongoing works at the construction of a multi-purpose Youth Development Centre in Wa; inspect ongoing works on the Wa-Han road; and commission projects at the Ullo Senior High School in Jirapa.