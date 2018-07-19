Akufo-Addo begins a 7-day tour of the three Northern Regions

President Akufo-Addo, will from today Thursday, July 19, 2018, to Wednesday, July 25 2018, embark on a 7-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions
This tour comes on the heels of the President’s recent 3-day tour of the Volta Region, having visited earlier in the year, the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions.
The week-long tour will see President Akufo-Addo visit the Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Navrongo Central, Builsa North, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu Gambaga, Walewale, Tamale Central, Karaga, Savelugu,
Beginning from the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo, will, in the two-day tour, inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo, in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road; cut the sod for the construction of a new district police headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.
Whilst in the Northern Region, from Saturday, July 21 2018, to Monday, July 23 2018, President Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (
The President will also commission the Motor king assembly plant at Lamashegu, cut the sod for the construction of an accident and emergency centre at Yapei/Kusawgu, and will interact with Chiefs and traditional rulers in Damongo, Buknkrugu, and Nalerigu/Gambaga.
In the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the new Upper West Regional House of Chiefs building; commission the new library/Amatrol laboratory complex of the Wa